B&G Club drive tops $300,000

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Thursday, December 26. 2019
The fund drive to raise start-up and initial operating funds for the Barnesville Boys & Girls Club topped the $300,000 mark last week with donations still coming in. The original goal was $200,000.

The club building is being finished up on the LCES campus and will open next month. Currently, club director Sandra Watts and the steering committee have developed an inventory list and are looking to purchase or have donated multiple times like art supplies, furniture, countertops, etc.
