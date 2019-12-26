/Unitedbank
Sophomore guard Tamya Blasingame goes up for two after ripping down a rebound in the midst of four Jackson players last week. A fierce competitor, Blasingame is running the offense and leads her team in scoring thus far in the young season. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Lady Trojans hot at Christmas break

Walter Geiger
Thursday, December 26. 2019
The LC Lady Trojans won three games last week with two of those wins coming over Region 5AA opponents.

LC opened region competition last Tuesday at Bremen with a 60-46 win. Tamya Blasingame erupted for 23 points to lead LC. Zaria Fletcher also hit double figures with 12 points while Avian Tyus added 10. Other scorers were Karen Rock (6), Madisyn Scandrett (5) and Issys Foster (4).

On Thursday, LC topped Callaway 51-46 for another region win. Blasingame had 13 points to lead Lamar while Fletcher and Scandrett had 10 points each. Other scorers were Rock (7), Tyus (4), Foster (4) and Ty’Yannia Byrd (3).

On Friday, LC topped LaGrange 49-41 in a non-region contest. Stats for that game were unavailable.

Meanwhile the Trojans lost three straight heading into the Christmas break.

On Tuesday, they hung tough with Bremen before falling 49-47. Diondre Blackmon led Lamar with 15 points while Keliyn Tyus added 11. Other scorers were Malik Stewart (7), Drew Stout (4), Channing Buckner (4), Rontavious Fluellyn (4) and Ravick Talamdge (2).

The Trojans fell 51-40 to Callaway Thursday and lost to Lagrange 49-41 Friday. Scoring from those games was unavailable.

Basketball returns on Jan. 3 when Jordan comes to town.
