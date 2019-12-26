The LC Lady Trojans won three games last week with two of those wins coming over Region 5AA opponents.
LC opened region competition last Tuesday at Bremen with a 60-46 win. Tamya Blasingame erupted for 23 points to lead LC. Zaria Fletcher also hit double figures with 12 points while Avian Tyus added 10. Other scorers were Karen Rock (6), Madisyn Scandrett (5) and Issys Foster (4).
Sophomore guard Tamya Blasingame goes up for two after ripping down a rebound in the midst of four Jackson players last week. A fierce competitor, Blasingame is running the offense and leads her team in scoring thus far in the young season. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojans hot at Christmas break
