Kenneth Wayne Edmonson, 46, of Milner passed away on December 23, 2019. He was a Lieutenant with the City of Riverdale Fire Department and concluded his career as a 911 operator for the City of Riverdale.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Payne. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Terri Edmonson; son, Eric Edmonson; parents, Lee and Linda Edmonson; brothers, David Pressley, Shane Picklesimer (Casey), Todd Picklesimer (Kayla), and Dennis Shelton; sisters, Robin Picklesimer Adams and Glory Stalvey (Tim); aunt, Brenda Ray (Raymond); his cousin, Jason Jones; and also a host of nieces and nephews.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Pastor Ken Helms officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com
