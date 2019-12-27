Mrs. Vernordor W. Taylor 73, of 111 Lanette Circle transitoned on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30 at 1.p.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church. Pastor David Blalock will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Taylor will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. Services are under the direction of Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Mrs. Taylor leaves to cherish her memory two daughters Ms. Yolanda T. Weaver of Atlanta and Mrs. Bonita T. (Shannon) Flounnory of Sharpsburg. One son Mr. Cedric B. Taylor of Barnesville. A son she loved as her own, Mr. Jaylen Perdue of Barnesville. Grandchildren Cierra Taylor, Joshlyn Taylor, Malachi Weaver, Noah Weaver, Solomon Weaver, Lindsey Flounnory, Tia Flounnory, and Tyce Taylor also survive. Two sisters Mrs. Vivadon (Bennie) Horton of Barnesville and Mrs. Patsy (James) Jackson of Forsyth. Two sisters-in-law Mrs. Linda (George) Holland and Ms. Annie Maude Taylor of Fort Valley. Nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends all whom will cherish her memory.
Vernordor W. Taylor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks