Supreme court affirms McGuire life sentence
Convicted killer David Lewis McGuire (File photo)
Supreme court affirms McGuire life sentence
Walter Geiger
Headlines
Thursday, January 2. 2020
The Georgia Supreme Court has reviewed and affirmed the murder conviction and life sentence given David Lewis McGuire.
