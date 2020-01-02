Mr. Harris Merritt 73, of 116 Jackson Street Barnesville transitioned on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. Funeral services will be held at the East Mount Sinai Baptist Church Friday, January 3, 2020 1 p.m. Pastor Ayo Bandele will officiate and interment will be held in West Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Professional services have been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Harris leaves to carry on his memory his wife Catherine of Barnesville, Georgia; his daughter Sara (Larry) Cotton of Griffin,Georgia; his sons Jerrod Foster and Jarvis Merritt of Barnesville, Georgia and Dedrick Edge of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sisters Dianne Hugh of Barnesville, Georgia, Nancy (Nate) Stoutermire, Detroit, Michigan, Janice (Curtis) Carter of Barnesville, Georgia; brothers, Ralph (Tammie) Merritt of Barnesville, Georgia, Clifford (Betty) Banks of Barnesville, Georgia, Frederick Merritt of Barnesville, Georgia, and Anthony (Debra) Merritt, Detroit, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Ogletree of Catula, Georgia and Portia Ogletree of Barnesville, Georgia; brother-in-law James Williams of Griffin, Georgia, uncle Lamonte Hutchison of Alexander, Virginia; a dear friend who was more like a brother John Walter Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends whom all will cherish his memory.
Harris Merritt
