Jennie Weill

Jennie Wicker Weill, age 64, of Kuttawa, KY passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home. She was a retired Social Worker with Lyon County Elementary School and was active in the Lamar Arts Association in Barnesville, GA when she lived there.
Survivors include her husband, former Gordon State College president Dr. Lawrence Weill, Kuttawa, KY; her mother, Patricia Summers Wicker, Lyon County, KY; two sons, Joshua Weill & wife, Tish, Portland, OR and Orion Weill & wife, Grace, Chicago, IL; two sisters, Julie Bell & husband, Don, Lyon County, KY and Sarah Belanger & husband, John, Berea, KY; one brother, Brooks Wicker & wife, Lynda, Louisville, KY; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Scott Wicker.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Hope of Lyon County Food Bank, P.O. Box 222, Eddyville, KY 42038 or Nonnie’s Place, P.O. Box 1642, Eddyville, KY 42038.
Lakeland Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
