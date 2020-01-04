From Anna Lewis, PIO, Monore County Sheriff's Office:
On Friday, January 3, 2020 at approximately 10:00am, Sheriff Brad Freeman received a call from Sheriff Gary Long of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Long informed Sheriff Freeman that in the course of a Drug Investigation that Butts County was conducting, information was discovered that a Deputy was involved in illegal drug activity. Sheriff Long quickly learned that this Deputy was a Monroe County Deputy. Sheriff Freeman immediately sent two Investigators from Monroe County to offer any assistance that Butts County
needed.
Within eight hours, Investigators from both Butts County and Monroe County arrested Paul Nicholas Stewart. He was wearing insignia identifying himself as a Deputy with Monroe County at the time of his arrest and during his illegal activity. Stewart was a Monroe County Deputy, hired in August 2018, assigned to our Support Services Division.
Stewart is being charged with possession of Schedule III, IV, or V Controlled substance with intent to distribute and use of Communication Facility in Commission of a felony involving a Controlled Substance at this time. More charges may be forthcoming.
Sheriff Brad Freeman has said “It goes without saying that I am extremely disappointed that this incident occurred and I do not and never will condone this sort of behavior in any of my employees. Stewart is being dealt in accordance with the law.”
This is an ongoing investigation at this time and as more information becomes available, we will release it.
Paul Nicholas Stewart
Monroe deputy arrested in drug investigation
