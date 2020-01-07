Mrs. Darlene Marie Oberg, age 59, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Darlene was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday, November 14, 1960 to the late Robert Joseph Husak and Veronica Peterson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Guy Husak and brother-in-law, Joe Wilson. Darlene loved her grandchildren. She loved going to the beach and the casinos, watching Lifetime and soap operas, gardening, and having family gatherings.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 38 years, Kevin Oberg; sons and daughters in-law, Kevin Robert and Mary Oberg, Michael and Kimberly Oberg; daughter, Jamie Oberg; grandchildren, McKenzie Oberg, Mason Oberg, Megan Oberg, Maddox Lewis, Ridge Oberg, Madelyn Oberg; siblings and their spouses, Robert Husak, Gary and Marilyn Husak, Darren Husak, Denise Wilson, Billie Jo and Garry Heitz; mother, Veronica Peterson.
A memorial service for Mrs. Darlene Marie Oberg will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff Morgan officiating. Friends may visit the family from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Oberg family.
Updated: Darlene Marie Oberg
