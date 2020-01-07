Mr. Walter L. Lawrence, 74, of 34 Jackson Street, Barnesville transitioned on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 11 a.m. at the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Pastor Waylon Knight will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at the West Mount Sinai Baptist Church on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Mr. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory two children, a daughter Ms. Sonya N. Lawrence of Barnesville; a son,Mr. Walter N. Lawrence of Las Vegas, Nevada; two grandchildren Elijah Lawrence and Layla Lawrence both of Atlanta; two sisters Ms. Jeanette Morris of Elyria, Ohio, Mrs. Wanda (Anthony) Sherman of Boynton Beach, Florida; six brothers Mr. Larry (Patricia) Morris of Griffin, Mr. William Morris of Barnesville, Mr. Brady Lawrence of Lima, Ohio, Mr. Lacey Lawrence of Colorado Springs,
Mr. Calvin (Kimberly) Lawrence of Lake Alfred, and Mr. Andrew (Bernice) Lawrence of Lima; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends whom all will miss him dearly.
