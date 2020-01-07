Ms. Diana F. Moss 59, of 10 Hickory Street transitioned Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Upson Regional Medical Center. Professional services will be held on
Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. Timothy Baptist Church. Pastor Byron Broussard will officiate and interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8 beginning on 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Ms. Moss is survived by three daughters Mrs. Sharika (Eric, a son-in-law she loved as her own) Shannon, Ms. Omesha King, and Ms. Janquita Sullivan all of Barnesville; one son Mr. Rodriquez Foster of Barnesville; 14 grandchildren; sisters Mrs. Joyce (Robert) Harden of Jacksonville, Ms., Brigittie Foster, Ms. Demetria Lockett, and Mrs. Mary (Charlie) Avery all of Barnesville; one brother Mr. Henry Foster of Barnesville; aunts, who were more like sisters, Ms. Anna B. Davis of Forsyth, Mrs. Lillian (A.C.) Byrd of Culloden, Ms. Patty Woods of Lithonia, Ms. Dollie Akins, Mrs. Doris (Marion) Jones, and Ms. Emma Foster all of Barnesville; uncles Mr. Luke Foster, Mr. Larry (Lois) Akins, Mr. Alexander Foster all of Barnesville; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whom all will cherish her memory.
