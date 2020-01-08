/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Donal Clark was beaten to death with a metal baseball bat and his body dumped in a Redbone corn field.

Clark's motion for new trial goes before judge Monday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, January 8. 2020
Convicted killer Jennifer Clark has filed a motion for a new trial and a hearing on the matter is set for Jan. 13 in Lamar superior court. Clark is serving life plus 60 years for the murder of her husband, Donald Clark.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette