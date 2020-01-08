Skip to first row site navigation
Clark's motion for new trial goes before judge Monday
Donal Clark was beaten to death with a metal baseball bat and his body dumped in a Redbone corn field.
Clark's motion for new trial goes before judge Monday
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Headlines
Wednesday, January 8. 2020
Convicted killer Jennifer Clark has filed a motion for a new trial and a hearing on the matter is set for Jan. 13 in Lamar superior court. Clark is serving life plus 60 years for the murder of her husband, Donald Clark.
