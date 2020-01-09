Mrs. Ruby Bunn Anthony, age 94, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Harborview Health Systems Nursing Home in Thomaston. A lifelong resident of Lamar County, she was the daughter of the late Mr. William S. Bunn and the late Mrs. Georgia B. Bunn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the late Mr. Rufus Edgar Anthony; by son, Mr. Edgar Leon Anthony; daughters, Dianne Anthony Abercrombie and Joyce Anthony Bennett; granddaughter, Rhonda Glover Towery; as well as all siblings Roy M. Bunn, Annie B. Weed, Lewis Bunn, Ethel B. Coker, twin Luther Bunn, Linda B. Wright, and Milton Bunn.
Also known as “Granny” to many, Mrs. Anthony was born on March 2, 1925. She was a home-maker and a member of the Baptist faith. She loved flowers and had a passion for gardening as well as front porch swinging.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Anthony Jones of Rome, GA; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and other relatives. SouthCare Funeral Society was in charge of arrangements. Following cremation, a private gathering among family was held.
Ruby Bunn Anthony
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks