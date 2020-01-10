Mr. William David Watts, Jr. age 80 of Griffin, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
David was born in Griffin, Georgia on February 23, 1939. He is preceded in death by parents, William David Watts and Mattie Bell Vessel Watts, sister, Margie Fowler, and first wife, Shirley Haywood Watts. He was a retired diesel mechanic with Laney and Duke Land Trucking after 25 years, a member of Rock Springs Church. David received caregiver of year from Trio Transplant, state of Florida.
Mr. Watts is survived by his wife, Marie C. Watts; daughter, Kimberly Luther and husband, George; step daughter, Donna Prince; step son, Russell Westbrooks; grandson, Josh Sutton and wife Melissa and their daughter, Oakley; step grandchildren among them Larissa Prince; sister-in-law, Josie Rooks and very special nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:30 until 12:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Church Sanctuary, with a memorial service to follow. A private family interment will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-873-6983, [email protected]
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
William David Watts, Jr.
