After a highly successful fund drive to open the doors, the Boys & Girls Club of Barnesville will officially open on Jan. 23. The first student registration period will be held Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5-6:45 p.m. at the LCMS gym.
Initially, a limited number memberships will be offered to students in grades 3-7 on a first come, first served basis. Parents will be required to provide proof of income, a medical insurance card and a money order for the $65 membership fee at the time of the registration.
For more information, contact Sandra Watts at 678-572-3156.
B&G Club registration is Thursday
