/Unitedbank
/Eedition

B&G Club registration is Thursday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, January 13. 2020
After a highly successful fund drive to open the doors, the Boys & Girls Club of Barnesville will officially open on Jan. 23. The first student registration period will be held Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5-6:45 p.m. at the LCMS gym.

Initially, a limited number memberships will be offered to students in grades 3-7 on a first come, first served basis. Parents will be required to provide proof of income, a medical insurance card and a money order for the $65 membership fee at the time of the registration.

For more information, contact Sandra Watts at 678-572-3156.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette