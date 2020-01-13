Mr. Robert Allen (Bobby) Faulkner age 82 of Barnesville, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his residence.
Bobby was born in Barnesville, Georgia on June 26, 1937. He is preceded in death by parents, John William and Martha Faulkner, David Faulkner, Sara McBride, Mary Berry, Jesse Faulkner, Johnny Faulkner, Ann English. He retired from Akins Feed and Seed. Bobby was a member of Rock Springs Church.
Mr. Faulkner is survived by daughter and significant other, Donna Whatley and Marvin Minter; son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Pattie Faulkner; grandchildren, Candia Aikens and husband, Ron, Krissie Moss, Danny Moss, Kenneth Whatley, Amanda Whatley, Steven Whatley, and Blake Johnson; brother, Charles Faulkner; sisters, Frances Lowe, Mildred Corley; several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church in Lamar County. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Audie Wells will officiate. Mr. Faulkner will be carried to the church to lie in state one hour prior to the services.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Bobby Faulkner
