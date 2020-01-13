Mr. Dannie Banks 48, of 241 Matbeth Road transitioned on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Upson Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday 1p.m. January 15, 2020 at the Sardis Baptist Church. Rev. Ramano White will officiate and interment will be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Mr. Banks is survived by his wife Mrs. Pamela Crawford Banks of Barnesville; his father Mr. B.J. (Linda) Banks of Barnesville; two daughters Ms. Brittney Jaraka Wilson of Stockbridge, and Ms. Kanijah Meyona Banks of Barnesville; one son Mr. Jamirus Isaiah Banks of Barnesville; sisters Mrs. Linda (James) Hayden, Mrs. Melody (Carl) Ringer both of Jonesboro, and Ms. Sharon Banks of Barnesville; brothers include Mr. Don Merritt of Jackson, GA, Mr. Elridge James (Susan) Banks, Mr. Adrian (Meyous) Banks, and Mr. Marcus Banks all of Barnesville; sisters -in-law Ms. Bridget Crawford, Ms. Sherri Crawford, Ms. Linda Penamon; brothers-in-law Mr. Robert Crawford, Mr. James Rousseau, Mr. Kennedy Rousseau; aunts Catherine Whitman, Barbara Harris, Delores Jackson, Charlotte McClendon, Dorothy Jackson, Rudy Ann Jackson, Bonnie Banks, Brenda Banks, Dianne Banks, Juanita Taylor, Linda Edge, and Patricia Oneary; uncles Mr. William Jackson, Mr. Anthony Jackson, Mr. Lonnie Banks, and Mr. Tony Banks and a host of other relatives and friends whom all will miss his presence.
Dannie Banks
