Public Notices 01-14-20

State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Walter Henry Lindsey, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 7th day of January, 2020.
Mary Denise Jordan, Personal Representative, 103 Carriage Trace, Barnesville, GA 30204. (1-14)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Horace Grady Banks, Sr., deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons are indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 30th day of Dec., 2019.
Cheryl Lee Banks and Ezzie Noreen Banks-Ware, Personal Representatives, 3636 Panola Rd., Suite A, Lithonia, GA 30038.
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Jennifer Mae Hall, deceased
Estate No. 8694
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Marilyn Lamb has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Jennifer Mae Hall deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or certain grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Feb. 3, 2020.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (1-7)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Kenneth E. Wehunt, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 30th day of December, 2019.
Amy W. Quaile & David Kenneth Wehunt, Personal Representatives, 819 Ingram Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204.
In the Probate court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Robert Beckstrom, deceased
Estate No. 8696
Notice of Petition to File for Year’s Support
The Petition of Marlene Beckstrom, for a year’s support from the estate of Robert Beckstrom, deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse)(and)(minor child(ren)), having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before Feb. 3, 2020, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (1-7)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Beverly Shaw Jordan, deceased
Estate No. 8695
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Corey Sharrord Jordan has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Beverly Shaw Jordan deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 27, 2019.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin,
Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155
Georgia, Lamar County
Notice to Creditors and Debtors
All creditors of the estate of William Larry Johnson, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 26th day of November, 2019.
Executor: Donny Michael Johnson
William D. Lindsey, Attorney at Law, 342 College Dr., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-1188
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: James Steven Trice, deceased
Estate No. 8693
Notice of Petition to File for Year’s Support
The Petition of Laura M.Trice, for a year’s support from the estate of James Steven Trice, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse)(and)(minor child(ren)), having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before January 21, 2020, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin,
Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155
The Lamar County Board of Commissioners will receive sealed bid proposals for a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Right of Way Mowing Contract located at 408 Thomaston Street, Barnesville Georgia 30204. Return the Notification of Interest to the address listed by January 24th, 2020. All seal bids will be clearly marked: Right of Way Mowing and delivered to Baleigh Burkett, Accountant, at 408 Thomaston Street Barnesville, Ga. 30204 on or before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. All sealed bids will be opened on February 12th, 2020. Bids will be awarded Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at the Lamar County Commission Meeting. No faxed bids will be received or accepted.
Complete bid packages are available at the County Commissioners Office at 408 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia 30204 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Nondiscrimination Statement
In accordance with the Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.
Persons with disabilites who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: [email protected] gov.
Southern Rivers is an equal opportunity provider and employer. (1-14)(b)
D.R.’s Mini Storage, 100 Liberty St., Barnesville, will have a public auction under Article 5 of the Ga. Code Chapter 44-12 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. The following units will be sold: #008, Kenneth Sampson; #192, Gloria Dixson; #229, Joshua Smith; #571, Angelica Jaramillo; #586, Joshua Reviere; #014, Howard VanPelt.
A $40 clean out deposit is required at the sale. D.R.’s has the right to refuse any and all bids. Call 770-358-4023 for more information.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LAMAR COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA MIDDLE GEORGIA RECYCLING LLC, Plaintiff
vs. BETTY J. CRUM, her heirs and/or assigns, CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. NKA ONEMAIN FINANCIAL, INC., any occupant and all other persons unknown who claim or might claim adversely to Plaintiff’s title to property being 274 Barnesville Road, Lamar County, Georgia,
Defendants CIVIL ACTION NO. 17B-173-F
PUBLICATION
TO: Betty J. Crum and all other persons unknown who claim or might claim adversely to Plaintiff’s title to property being 274 Barnesville Road, Milner, Lamar County, Georgia.
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking to establish title to the below described property against all the world was filed on the 17th day of April, 2017, in the Superior Court of Lamar County, and that by reason of order for service by publication entered by said court on the 27th day of December, 2019, you are hereby commanded to be and appear at said court within 30 days of the date of the order for service by publication to answer said petition and file pleadings before the court.
WITNESS the Honorable William A. Fears, Judge of said Court.
This 3 day of January, 2020.
Tammy Bell, Clerk of Court (1-7)(4)(b)
In the Juvenile Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In the Interest Of: D.A., A Minor Child, Sex: M, DOB: 02/10/2014, Case #:085-19J-100
Notice of Publication
To Amanda Arnold, James Arnold and anyone claiming a parental interest in the said child born to Amanda Arnold
You are notified that a Dependency action seeking custody was filed against you in said county on October 16, 2019 and by reason for an Order for Service by Publication dated December 5, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to be and appear before the Lamar County Juvenile Court, Lamar County Courthouse, Barnesville, Georgia on February 5, 2020 at 8:30 o’clock, a.m. for a hearing on said action and to serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, Kent Lawrence, 423 S. Mulberry Street, Jackson, GA 30233. You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting the Lamar County Juvenile Court Clerk.
Witness, the Honorable Clerk of this Court.
This the 16 day of December, 2019.
/s/Kristen Kilchriss, Deputy Clerk, Lamar County Juvenile Court.
STATE OF GEORGIA
LAMAR COUNTY
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
By virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from Leesa A. Winter to MERS as nominee for Market Street Mortgage Corporation, dated 05/23/2007, recorded 05/23/2007 in Deed Book 628, Page 260 Lamar County, Georgia Records as last transferred to Revolve Capital Group, LLC by assignment to be recorded in Lamar County, Georgia Records , said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note dated MAY 23, 2007 in the original principal sum of Ninety-Two Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 Dollars (U.S. $92,200.00),, with interest from date at the rate stated in said Note on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at LAMAR County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in FEBRUARY, 2020. (February 4, 2020) the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 102 of the 7th District, Lamar County, Georgia, being Tracts 1 and 2, as shown on a Plat of Survey for Virgil L. Howard and Patricia Howard dated March 7, 1997, prepared by John Elwin Knight Registered Land Surveyor, as per plat recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 237, Lamar County, Georgia Records, which plat is incorporated herein by reference and made a part of this description. Said property being known as 257 Howard Road according to the present system of numbering property in Lamar County, Georgia.
Tax ID#: 046-010
Subject to any Easements or Restrictions of Record
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Note and Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). REVOLVE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC is the current owner of the loan. Said property is commonly known as 257 HOWARD ROAD, BARNESVILLE, GA 30204 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): LEESA A. WINTER or tenant or tenants.
The individual or entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: FCI LENDER SERVICES, INC. PO BOX 27370 ANAHEIM, CA 92809 (714-282-2424). Please understand that the secured creditor is not required to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (c) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (d) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
REVOLVE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC., Attorney-in-Fact for LEESA A. WINTER
Cruikshank Ersin, LLC
Attorneys at Law
6065 Roswell Road, Ste 680 Atlanta, GA 30328. 770-884-8184. Fax 770-884-8114.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Jim P Kelley to Southpoint Financial Services, Inc, A Georgia Corporation, dated 07/29/2005, recorded in Deed Book 559, Page 187, Lamar County, Georgia records, as last transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-SHL1 by assignment recorded or to be recorded in the Lamar County, Georgia records conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of One Hundred Ninety-Three Thousand Five Hundred and 00/100 DOLLARS ($193,500.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place for conducting Sheriff’s sales in Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February 2020, the following described property:
ALL THAT LOT, TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING LOCATED IN LAND LOT 226 OF THE 2ND LAND DISTRICT, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 5.000 ACRES OF LAND AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED PROPERTY SURVEY FOR JIM KELLEY PREPARED BY BERNHARD, HARPER AND ASSOCIATES DATED DECEMBER 21, 2005 AND MAY BE MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
TO ARRIVE AT THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING START AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF HOYT ROAD AND THE WEST LINE OF LAND LOT 226, THENCE RUNNING SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF LAND LOT 226 A DISTANCE OF 1708.61` TO A 1/2” RBF AND TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE N 90 degrees 00`00”E A DISTANCE OF 538.17` TO A 1/2” RBF, THENCE N 79 degrees 10`12”E A DISTANCE OF 364.16` TO A 1/2” RBF, THENCE S 62 degrees 06`49” E A DISTANCE OF 134.03` TO A 1/2” RBF, THENCE S 64 degrees 52`46” E A DISTANCE OF 228.47` TO A 1/2” RBF, THENCE S 70 degrees 57`44”E A DISTANCE OF 89.12` TO A 1/2” RBF, THENCE S 81 degrees 57`35” E A DISTANCE OF 85.47` TO A 1/2” RBF ON THE WEST RIGHT-OF -WAY OF MCKENZIE ROAD, THENCE S 02 degrees 33`25” W ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 50.23` TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY N 81 degrees 57`35” W A DISTANCE 95.08` TO A POINT, THENCE N 70 degrees 57`44” W A DISTANCE OF 96.59` TO A POINT, THENCE N 64 degrees 52`46” W A DISTANCE OF 232.33` TO A POINT, THENCE N 62 degrees 06`49” W A DISTANCE OF 117.67` TO A POINT, THENCE S 79 degrees 10`12” W A DISTANCE OF 178.69` TO A POINT, THENCE S 00 degrees 00`00” E A DISTANCE OF 232.26` TO A POINT, THENCE N 90 degrees 00`00” W A DISTANCE 718.86` TO A 1/2” RBF, THENCE N 01 degrees 27`48” E A DISTANCE OF 249.90` TO A 1/2” RBF AND TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.
AND
ALL THAT LOT, TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING LOCATED IN LAND LOT 226 OF THE 2ND LAND DISTRICT, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.712 ACRES OF LAND AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED PROPERTY SURVEY FOR JIM KELLEY PREPARED BY BERNHARD, HARPER AND ASSOCIATES DATED DECEMBER 21, 2005 AND MAY BE MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
TO ARRIVE AT THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING START AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF HOYT ROAD AND THE WEST LINE OF LAND LOT 226, THENCE RUNNING SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF LAND LOT 226 A DISTANCE OF 1958.51` TO A 1/2” RBF, THENCE N 90 degrees 00`00” E A DISTANCE OF 718.66` TO A POINT AND TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 00 degrees 00`00” W A DISTANCE OF 232.26` TO A POINT, THENCE N 79 degrees 10`12” E A DISTANCE OF 178.69` TO A POINT, THENCE S 62 degrees 06`49” E A DISTANCE OF 117.67` TO A POINT, THENCE S 64 degrees 52`46” E A DISTANCE OF 232.33` TO A POINT, THENCE S 70 degrees 57`44” E A DISTANCE OF 96.59` TO A POINT, THENCE S 81 degrees 57`35” E A DISTANCE OF 95.08` TO A POINT ON THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF MCKENZIE ROAD, THENCE S 02 degrees 33`25” W ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 67.42` TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY N 90 degrees 00`00” W A DISTANCE OF 672.33` TO A POINT AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: PHH Mortgage Services, 1 Mortgage Way, Mt. Laurel Way, NJ 08054, 1-800-449-8767. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the parties in possession of the property are Jim Kelley or a tenant or tenants.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-SHL1
as Attorney in Fact for Jim Kelley
Weissman PC
Attn: Lender Services
One Alliance Center, 4th Floor
3500 Lenox Road
Atlanta, GA 30326
Our File# 019231-000180
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF LAMAR Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 21, 2012, from Raymond S. Davis to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., recorded on November 21, 2012 in Deed Book 801 at Page 135 Lamar County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC.by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 21, 2012, in the amount of $117,346.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Lamar County, Georgia, on February 4, 2020 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 4 and 29 OF THE 7TH LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, FRONTING ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF OLD MILNER ROAD, CONTAINING 3.00 ACRES, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED UPON A CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PROPERTY SURVEY FOR DANNY RAY TURNER and STEPHANIE J. TURNER”, PREPARED BY KENNETH E. PRESLEY, GA RLS NO. 1327, DATED SEPTEMBER 16, 1994, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 276, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE METES, BOUNDS, COURSES AND DISTANCES SHOWN THEREON, IS HEREBY INCORPORATED INTO AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION AS IF SET OUT FULLY HEREIN.
LOCATED ON THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS A DWELLING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS 647 OLD MILNER ROAD, BARNESVILLE, GEORGIA.
AND
ALL THAT LOT, TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 29 OF THE 7TH LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.622 ACRES AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PROPERTY OF FRED MCGHIN AND BRENDA MCGHIN”, PREPARED BY BERNHARD HARPER AND ASSOCIATES AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 379, LAMAR COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT RECORDS, WHICH SAID PLAT WITH THE METES, BOUNDS, COURSES, AND DISTANCES AS SHOWN THEREON IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART OF THIS INSTRUMENT.
The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys’ fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property is Raymond S. Davis, Raymond S Davis By Lisa Davis His Attorney In Fact.
The property, being commonly known as 647 Old Milner Road, Barnesville, GA, 30204 in Lamar County, will be sold as the property of Raymond S. Davis, Raymond S Davis By Lisa Davis His Attorney In Fact., subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: LoanCare LLC, 3637 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452, 800-274-6600 . The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Albertelli Law
Attorney for Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. as Attorney in Fact for Raymond S. Davis
100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960
Atlanta, GA 30339
Phone: (770) 373-4242
By:
Cory Sims
For the Firm
THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Notice of Sale Under Power
Georgia, Lamar County
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by John J. Fletcher Jr., and Shirley A. Fletcher to Chase Bank USA, N.A., dated March 26, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 620, Page 332, Lamar County, Georgia records, as last transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH5 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH5 by Assignment recorded in Deed Book 805, Page 311, Lamar County, Georgia records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $102,400.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2020, to wit: February 4, 2020, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 41, 7th District, Lamar County, Georgia, being Lot 14, The Carriage Trace Subdivision, Phase II, as per Plat recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 190-192, Lamar County records, which plat is hereby to and made a part of this description, being improved property known as No. 109 Carriage Trace.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 109 Carriage Trace, Barnesville, GA 30204, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): John J. Fletcher Jr., and Shirley A. Fletcher or tenant or tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is:
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
Attention: Loss Mitigation Department
3217 S. Decker Lake Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah 84119
1-888-818-6032
The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in OC.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH5 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH5
as attorney in fact for
John J. Fletcher Jr., and Shirley A. Fletcher
Richard B. Maner, P.C.
180 Interstate N Parkway, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339
404.252.6385
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
FC18-365
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DEWITT L. EDENFIELD JR. to FAIRFIELD FINANCIAL SERVICES INC DBA GRIFFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES, dated November 6, 2001, recorded November 9, 2001, in Deed Book 348, Page 296-311 , Lamar County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Eighty-Three Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-Seven and 00/100 dollars ($83,737.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Lamar County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2020, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 63 OF THE THIRD LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, KNOWN AS TRACT 17 ON A PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PROPERTY OF HUGH STEELE”, PREPARED BY NORMAN B, DE LOACH REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 22, 1976. A COPY OF WHICH SAID PLAT IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 182, OF THE SUPERIOR COURT RECORDS OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND WHICH SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE METES, BOUNDS, COURSES AND DISTANCES SHOWN THEREON WITH RESPECT TO SAID PROPERTY IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF AS FULLY AS IF SET GUT HEREIN. SAID TRACT 17 CONTAINS 5.68 ACRES.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 264 STEELE RD, MILNER, GA 30257.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is DEWITT L. EDENFIELD JR., or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,LLC, Loss Mitigation Dept., 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., 5th Floor, Coral Gables, FL 33146, Telephone Number: 800-771-0299.
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
as Attorney in Fact for
DEWITT L. EDENFIELD JR.
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. BVF-19-07642-1
rlselaw.com/property-listing
