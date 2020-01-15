Two people with Lamar County connections were killed in recent days as a result of traffic accidents in Monroe County.
David Holmes, 36, of 126 Red Oak Drive died at the Macon Medical Center three days after a Dec. 31 crash on I-75.
Mikayla Shay Singletary, 22, died Jan. 8 after her Kia ran off Hwy. 42 and hit a tree.
Full coverage of both crashes is published in the 1.14.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Mikayla Shay Singletary
Monroe wrecks claim two
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks