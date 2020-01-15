/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Mikayla Shay Singletary

Monroe wrecks claim two

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, January 15. 2020
Two people with Lamar County connections were killed in recent days as a result of traffic accidents in Monroe County.

David Holmes, 36, of 126 Red Oak Drive died at the Macon Medical Center three days after a Dec. 31 crash on I-75.

Mikayla Shay Singletary, 22, died Jan. 8 after her Kia ran off Hwy. 42 and hit a tree.

Full coverage of both crashes is published in the 1.14.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette