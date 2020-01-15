/Unitedbank
Trojans drop three region games

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, January 15. 2020
The Lamar County Trojans fell farther behind in the Region 3AA basketball standings, losing three games last week.

On Tuesday, LC hosted Temple and fell 43-36. Diondre Blackmon was the only Trojan in double figures with 10 points. Other scorers were Drew Stout (8), Rontavious Flewellen (7), Malik Stewart (6), Channing Buckner (5) and CJ Allen (2).

On Friday, Lamar traveled to Heard County and lost a close 58-56 decision. Stewart led LC with 12 points while Stout was also in double figures with 11 points. Other scorers were Fluellyn (9), Blackmon (8), Keilyn Tyus (6), Josh Driver (5), Buckner (3) and Allen (2).

Saturday saw LC pummeled by Spencer 106-60 on the road. Stout had 18 points to lead the Lamar attack while Stewart and Fluellyn each added 11.

Other scorers were Tyus (8), Driver (5), Buckner (4), and Blackmon (3).
