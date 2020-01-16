/Unitedbank
Convicted killer Jennifer Clark in court Monday for a hearing on her motion for a new trial. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Judge hears killer’s motion for new trial

Walter Geiger
Thursday, January 16. 2020
Convicted killer Jennifer Clark was in Lamar superior court Monday for a hearing on a motion for new trial before Judge Tommy Wilson. She is serving life plus 60 years for the murder of her husband Donald Clark who was killed by multiple blows to the head with a metal baseball bat Nov. 19, 2008. His battered body was dumped in a Redbone corn field where it was found on Christmas eve, 2008.

#1 Hakken Koff on 01/16/20 at 11:47 AM
~ A pitifully sad and lonely pose of a convicted killer skillfully captured by Mr. Geiger's photo. One can only imagine the wild enthusiasm shared by Jennifer Clark and Michael Yost during the planning stage and completion of the murder of Donald Clark. No photos. Wonder if she ever regrets that dastardly deed. ~

