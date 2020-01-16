Convicted killer Jennifer Clark was in Lamar superior court Monday for a hearing on a motion for new trial before Judge Tommy Wilson. She is serving life plus 60 years for the murder of her husband Donald Clark who was killed by multiple blows to the head with a metal baseball bat Nov. 19, 2008. His battered body was dumped in a Redbone corn field where it was found on Christmas eve, 2008.
Convicted killer Jennifer Clark in court Monday for a hearing on her motion for a new trial. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Judge hears killer’s motion for new trial
