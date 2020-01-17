/Unitedbank
Dorothy Edge

Tasha Webster
Friday, January 17. 2020
Dorothy Edge age 88, of 220 Wilson Street transitioned on January 2, 2020 at the Brightmooor Hospice. Professional services were held on Wednesday, January 8 2 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. Pastor Keith Battle officiated and interment was held in the church cemetery. Visitation was held on Tuesday, January 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory five children, Juanita E. Taylor of Griffin, GA, Linda G. Edge, Larry N. Edge, Bobby Edge of Barnesville, GA and Nathaniel Edge of Jonesboro, GA; five grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, N. E. Brantley, Mattie M. Few, Diane (Maurice) Holt of Barnesville, GA and Mary J. (James) Daniels of Riverdale, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends who will forever miss her presence.
