By Walter Geiger
The Barnesville city council put up a unanimous front when hit with allegations that it does a poor job cleaning and maintaining the minority areas of the community at its regular meeting Jan. 6.
Eddie Felton, chairman of an organization called Lamar on the Move, was in attendance to further discuss allegations he made in an earlier letter. In the letter, he noted nothing was being done about abandoned vehicles marring the landscape on Washington and Jackson streets. He also said trees needed to be trimmed in order to maximize the efficiency of the new lighting and bushes and shrubs were overgrown at the E.P. Roberts Center.
There were also questions about trash cans with lids torn off and litter pick up. “Mill Street is one of the main thoroughfares into the city and it is one of the most unappealing. We can do better to represent our city,” Felton wrote.
The Norfolk-Southern railroad splits downtown Barnesville. Eddie Felton, representing a group known as Lamar on the Move, claims those in the minority community on one side of the tracks do not receive the same quality and quantity of city services as those on the majority white side of the tracks. He took those concerns to the city council Jan. 6, claiming many in the minority community are afraid to appear before the council to address the issue. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Barnesville council rebuffs allegations of unsightliness in its minority communities
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks