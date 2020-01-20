A crowd of about 35 turned out for a brief MLK Day observance at the courthouse Monday morning with the temperature hovering at a frigid 27 degrees.
The group heard Rev. Charles Dumas perform 'We've Come a Long Way' and were led in prayer by Maj. Leslie Holmes of the Lamar County sheriff's office before embarking on the march to East Mt. Sinai Baptist Church for services.
Maj. Leslie Holmes prepares to lead Martin Luther King Day observants in prayer during ceremonies at the courthouse Monday morning. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Marchers brave frigid temps on MLK Day
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks