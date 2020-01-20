/Unitedbank
Maj. Leslie Holmes prepares to lead Martin Luther King Day observants in prayer during ceremonies at the courthouse Monday morning. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Marchers brave frigid temps on MLK Day

Walter Geiger
Monday, January 20. 2020
A crowd of about 35 turned out for a brief MLK Day observance at the courthouse Monday morning with the temperature hovering at a frigid 27 degrees.

The group heard Rev. Charles Dumas perform 'We've Come a Long Way' and were led in prayer by Maj. Leslie Holmes of the Lamar County sheriff's office before embarking on the march to East Mt. Sinai Baptist Church for services.
