Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Police report
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Police report
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Arrests
Friday, January 24. 2020
Between Tuesday, January 14 and Monday, January 20 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Charlie Muise
about
DNA clears one, jails another in 2015 crash
Sun, Jan 19, 2020 - 08:57 PM
Yes, it is still operating. I think they have cleaned up their act a good bit. Lot [...]
Hakken Koff
about
Judge hears killer’s motion for new trial
Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 11:47 AM
~ A pitifully sad and lonely pose of a convicted killer skillfully captured by Mr. G [...]
Bee Sweet
about
DNA clears one, jails another in 2015 crash
Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 11:14 AM
Is that horse track still operating? We don’t seem to hear about it anymore.
Recent Stories
Wars and rumors of war
Friday, January 24 2020
Hank Parker to keynote Game & Fish Banquet here Feb. 11
Friday, January 24 2020
Nooks to give state of college address at GSC
Friday, January 24 2020
Police report
Friday, January 24 2020
Family loses home to fire
Thursday, January 23 2020
Archives
January 2020
December 2019
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette