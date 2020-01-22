Boys & Girls Club opens doors Thursday

Just over a year after it was conceived, grand opening ceremonies will be held at the Barnesville Boys & Girls Club Thursday. A ribbon cutting will take place at 5 p.m. at the new building behind the elementary school campus off Roberta Drive.
After tours of the building, the crowd will move to the LCES cafeteria for a reception. Michael Tompkins, Chairman of the B&G Club of North Central Georgia, will give the keynote address.
The idea for a club was spawned at a meeting of the Barnesville Rotary Club in January 2019. A steering committee, largely made up of Rotarians, was formed.
“Jute Wilson and the school board got on board. The county got on board. The city got on board and designed and built the building. They basically committed James Blackman and Glen Allen to the project. They got a lot of the building materials donated,” noted Joe Edwards who has spearheaded the project since its inception.
In late summer, a fundraising drive began with the goal of raising $200,000 to get the doors open. As of last week, cash and in-kind donations to the project were up over $460,000.
For more information on the club and how to get your child involved, contact director Sandra Watts at 678.572.3156.