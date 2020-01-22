Dad-Daughter dance is Feb. 8

The annual Dad-Daughter Dance, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at the civic center from 6-9 p.m. This is a dress up event designed to give fathers a chance to spend quality time with their daughters during the Valentine season.
The dance will run from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at the church office, Ace Hardware and Goggans Florist.
Local artist Tinn Man will serve as DJ and photos will be taken by Reflections Photography.
Volunteers are needed Friday, Feb. 7 to help decorate for the dance. For more information, call the church office at 770.358.1494.
