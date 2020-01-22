Trojan standout Aderrius Barron was one of 55 senior recruits chosen from a pool of 6,750 players to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Jan. 13 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game was aired live on ESPN3. Barron competed for the Grey squad which won the game 27-20.
Aderrius is pictured on the field with his father, Derrick Barron. We want to thank our friends, family and all the Trojan fans who supported Aderrius over the years and helped him enjoy this experience of a lifetime. We are grateful,” the elder Barron said.
Barron plays in Blue-Grey game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks