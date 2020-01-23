Family loses home to fire

A Meansville family lost their home to fire on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The home was owned by Justin and Ashley Osteen and their three children. The fire happened around 4 p.m. and no one was at home at the time.
An online account to help the family has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/o039steen-family-fire?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
ke County Fire Department personnel responded to the fire at 140 Sprayberry Road after a neighbor called 911. The family dog was outside and was unharmed. The home was a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Pike County firefighters received mutual aid from Meansville VFD and Northside and Rock Hill Fire Departments from Upson County. Personnel were on scene for more than four hours.