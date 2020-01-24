Hank Parker to keynote Game & Fish Banquet here Feb. 11

Hank Parker, host of television’s Hank Parker’s Outdoor Magazine since 1985, will give the keynote address at the 24th annual Game & Fish Banquet at First Baptist Church Feb. 11. His show airs on the Outdoor Channel and Pursuit TV.
Parker, who won the Bassmaster Classic in 1979 and 1989, is in the bass fishing Hall of Fame. He is one of only four anglers who have won the grand slam of professional bass fishing.
Tickets are $10 with tables of 10 available for $80. Tickers are available at the church office and will be on sale at the door. Over 75 door prizes will be given away along with one grand prize. Winners must be present to claim their prize. The menu will consist of barbecue, fried fish and venison stew.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with 50-minute seminars on turkey hunting, shotgun shooting and beginner coed bow hunting. Ranger Keith Page will also be there with the hunting simulator.
For more information, call the church office at 770.358.2353.
Outdoorsman and TV host Hank Parker
