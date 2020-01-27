Linda "Sue" Setzer Manning, age 71 of Barnesville,Georgia went peacefully from this earth into the open arms of her Savior on January 23, 2020. Family members and friends will celebrate her life with a memorial service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church in Milner, Georgia at 4:00 p.m.
Sue was born in Griffin, Georgia on December 28, 1948 to Frank Mathias Setzer and Martha Perdue Setzer who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of eleven years, Richard J. Manning; her sister Maggie Setzer Randall of Warrensburg, New York; two daughters, Sara Standridge of Barnesville, and Kelly (Michael) Wilson of Barnesville; four grandchildren, Haley (Derek) Duffey of Concord, Jacob and Joshua Standridge of Barnesville, and Gracie Wilson also of Barnesville; four great-grandchildren, Sadie Standridge of Barnesville, Hunter, Laken, and Jessi Duffey of Concord.
Sue was a bookkeeper for the Griffin-Spalding School System for eighteen years and McIntosh Trail Management Services in Pike County for twelve years. She was a kind soul who loved her family and friends and never met a stranger. She was an avid student of God's Word and enjoyed Bible study. Her heart's desire was for everyone she loved to come to know her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
