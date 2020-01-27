/Unitedbank
Updated: Two sought in armed robbery

Walter Geiger
Monday, January 27. 2020
Barnesville police have issued a lookout for two black males who brandished handguns while robbing the Red Apple store on Atlanta Street Sunday night.

The men, both wearing hoodies, got away with a undisclosed amount of cash. The store clerk on duty was unharmed.

If you recognize either of the suspects, call BPD at 770-358-1244.
#1 Hakken Koff on 01/27/20 at 03:58 PM
~ The above grainy photo of two pistol packing purloiners is known as a clue. Hmmm.. how about a clue to their size and descriptions. Are they 6ft 5 inches tall? Maybe 5ft 5inches tall? What is the logo on the hoodie of the toothy thief? Does a review of previous DVD security info display the duo without their faces being covered? Look back a few hours to see if they were in the store.

It is a shame that two rotten robbers steal from businesses only to fuel their drug habits and buy lottery tickets. I'm sure they weren't robbing to feed their starving families. There are too many avenues to obtain help without stealing from innocent folks.

My friend, Huen Khrie, wonders why businesses with security cameras don't invest in quality HD cameras. Why depend on low quality cameras to document events? If that same close up photo was snapped from any of my home security cameras, the skin pores could be counted. The big nosed toothy robber's meager attempt to grow a man's mustache could count individual sparse hairs. Huen Khrie advises all local businesses to buy the best cameras available.

I hope the local police checked out all the lay abouts who congregate across from the police department.

Perhaps the thieves will be caught soon when one of their homie snitches drops a dime on them. ~

Hakken Koff
MAGA 2020
