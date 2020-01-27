Barnesville police have issued a lookout for two black males who brandished handguns while robbing the Red Apple store on Atlanta Street Sunday night.
The men, both wearing hoodies, got away with a undisclosed amount of cash. The store clerk on duty was unharmed.
If you recognize either of the suspects, call BPD at 770-358-1244.
Updated: Two sought in armed robbery
It is a shame that two rotten robbers steal from businesses only to fuel their drug habits and buy lottery tickets. I'm sure they weren't robbing to feed their starving families. There are too many avenues to obtain help without stealing from innocent folks.
My friend, Huen Khrie, wonders why businesses with security cameras don't invest in quality HD cameras. Why depend on low quality cameras to document events? If that same close up photo was snapped from any of my home security cameras, the skin pores could be counted. The big nosed toothy robber's meager attempt to grow a man's mustache could count individual sparse hairs. Huen Khrie advises all local businesses to buy the best cameras available.
I hope the local police checked out all the lay abouts who congregate across from the police department.
Perhaps the thieves will be caught soon when one of their homie snitches drops a dime on them. ~
Hakken Koff
