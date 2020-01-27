Artie Edwards Starr, 80, of Forsyth passed away on January 27, 2020. She was born October 12, 1939 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late Erwin Alvin “Buck” Edwards and Doris Weathers Edwards. For many years she worked at her husband’s side as office manager for Starr Heating and Air Conditioning. She was a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church for almost 50 years and was a devoted member of the church choir.
In addition to her parents, Artie was predeceased by a sister, Linda Edwards Stonecypher of Cadwell, Georgia and a stepson, David Starr.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 37 years, J. C. Starr of Forsyth, sister, Claudette Edwards Pimm of Summerville, South Carolina, 3 sons, David Willoughby of Macon, Andy Willoughby (Michelle) and Glenn Willoughby, both of Forsyth, 3 stepchildren, Cindy Starr and Brian Starr (Jeniffee) of Forsyth, and Denise Rocus (DuWayne) of Evergreen, Colorado, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a niece and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Forsyth United Methodist Church, 68 W Johnston St., Forsyth, GA 31029.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Forsyth United Methodist Church with burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Rick Maeser will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2010, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
