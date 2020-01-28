Mr. Bobby Claude Zellner, age 74, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital where he was surrounded by his family in prayerful praise and worship.
Bobby was born in Monroe County on Thursday, May 24, 1945 to the late Cecil Elrod Zellner and the late Ruby Lee Wilson Zellner. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Vaughn, Peggy Wilson, Helen Piper, and Cecil Zellner. Bobby retired from Continental Tire after 43 years, where he worked as a shift supervisor. He was a faithful and loving member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1971 and was a devoted man of God. Bobby was a deacon and Sunday school teacher with Calvary Baptist Church for 48 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather “Dane”.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cheryl Christine Zellner; sons and daughters in-law, Tim & Kathy Zellner, Derek & Jennifer Zellner, and Kris Zellner; grandchildren, Jessica Zellner, Jennifer & Derek Petty, D.J. Zellner, and Jordan Watson; brother & sister-in-law, Thomas & Wanda Zellner; sister, Evelyn Salas.
Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Zellner will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Allen Newman officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Zellner family.
