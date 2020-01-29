/Unitedbank
The Lady Trojans played tenacious defense in a 41-11 rout of Gray Station in the semifinal Tuesday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: LCMS Lady Trojans to host district title game Friday

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, January 29. 2020
The LCMS Lady Trojans destroyed Gray Station 41-11 Tuesday in the semifinals and will host Byron in the Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League title game here Friday. LCMS is now a perfect 13-0 on the season.

Tipoff time for the title game is 5 p.m.
