DOT crews have finished widening the roadway on Rose Avenue east of its intersection with Veterans Parkway as work to align the turn lanes there nears completion. Temporary striping is also in place.
The new turn lane on the east side is blocked by barrels because sensors to control the traffic light have not yet been placed under the pavement. That work is expected to be done on Monday, Feb. 3, a DOT spokesman said.
Dangerous intersection update
