Roy Franklin Brinkley, age 89, of Barnesville, Georgia, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin. Born in Barnesville on Feb. 20, 1930, he was the son of the late Annie Williams and Henry William Brinkley.
Roy was a lifelong resident of Lamar County, graduating from Gordon Military College’s High School division. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Roy was a member of the Barnesville Nazarene Church where he served in many capacities including Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher, usher and board member. He retired from the William Carter Company. He was an active member of the Barnesville Lions Club for many years, ultimately being honored with the Melvin Jones Fellow award for dedicated humanitarian services. He enjoyed traveling and had especially enjoyed returning to Korea where his service was recognized during the country’s sixtieth anniversary celebration of the end of the war. Gardening, reading and coin collecting were among his interests, but he was devoted to his family, especially his granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers: Herman Daniel Brinkley (Battle of St Lo, WWII), William Henry Brinkley and his identical twin, Ray W. Brinkley, all of Barnesville.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane Harris Brinkley, his daughter, Kim (Bob) Yevak, two granddaughters, Ashley Penley and Brinkley Yevak, all of Barnesville, as well as a sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Barnesville Church of the Nazarene at 2 p.m. Friday, January 31 with a graveside service to follow at Lamar Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30 at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive in Barnesville. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Barnesville Church of the Nazarene Building Fund.
