Troy Edward Turner, Sr. 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in College Park, GA. Troy was born June 12, 1940 to the late Herbert Edward Turner Sr. and Geneva Turner Scott.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Phillip Herbert Turner, Herbert Edward Turner, Jr. and daughter Tina Ann Blankenship.
He is survived by his wife Veallie Turner; three sons, Troy Turner Jr., Phillip David Turner, Sr. and Michael and Amanda Turner; four daughters, Elizabeth and Larry Dorrough, Hope and Sam Mullinax (Randy Johnson), Melissa Gorman Turner and Tracy and Jimmy Gable; 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held at Watkins Funeral Home in Jonesboro, GA on Wednesday, January 29 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services were held in the chapel of Watkins Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 with graveside services following in Brooks, GA.
