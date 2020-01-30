Winton Randolph Buice passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Church of Nazarene in Barnesville, Georgia. Burial will be private.
Winton, the son of the late Willis Robert Buice and Sarah Rebecca Graham Buice was born August 10, 1945, in Barnesville, Georgia. His sisters, Martha Jean Walker, Barbara Burford, Lenez Taylor and his brother, Wayne Buice preceded him in death. He was retired owner and operator of a trucking company.
Winton is survived by; his children, Joan Foy (Robert) of Upson County, Sherrie Jenkins (Chris) of Suwanee, and Christy Garrison (Chip) of Barnesville; Mama Pat Buice mother of Sherrie & Christy; step-children, Kenny Smith (Anita) of Barnesville, Angie Miller (Robbie) of Zebulon and Mike Smith of Barnesville; sisters, Elizabeth Hall (Ronald) of Griffin and Carol Dukes (Dickie) of Manchester; brothers, Paul Buice (Patricia) of Barnesville, David Buice of Forsyth, Eddie Buice (Sandra) of Forsyth and Joe Buice (Barbara) of Barnesville; fifteen grandchildren, and thirty-one great grandchildren.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Winton Randolph Buice
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks