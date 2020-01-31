Madeline Sanders, 6, has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She is the daughter of Joy and Vern Sanders of Forsyth and the granddaughter of Earl and Diane Fortson of Barnesville.
Young Madeline got sick at school and was taken to the Monroe County Hospital where a CT scan showed two brain tumors. She was rushed to Scottish Rite in Atlanta where more diagnostics revealed she has one large tumor originating in her brain stem and splitting into two butterfly shaped tumors.
She has had a biopsy and a shunt put in place to relieve pressure on the brain.
An account has been opened at United Bank to help raise funds for the family's medical expenses. Donations may be made at any United Bank location.
Madeline Monroe Sanders
Updated: Fund drive underway for girl with brain tumor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks