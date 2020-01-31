Dauset Trails will again host its Groundhog Day event Feb. 2 and Georgia’s favorite groundhog, Gen. Beauregard Lee, will look for his shadow. Gen. Lee is Georgia’s official weather prognosticator.
Barnesville’s own Truman Boyle will play ‘Reveille’ on the bugle to awaken the groundhog who lives in a miniature, columned mansion, at 7:30 a.m. If Gen. Lee sees his shadow, it means we will have six more weeks of winter weather. If not, spring is just around the corner.
The event is free as is parking. Gates will open at 6 a.m. Souvenir shirts will be on sale.
Dauset Trails Nature Center is located near Indian Springs. The 1400-acre facility offers a wide range of activities, including hiking and mountain biking trails. For more, visit dausettrails.com.
