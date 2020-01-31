Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Man arrested for threat to shoot up Aldora Mills
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Michael Charles Hudgins
Man arrested for threat to shoot up Aldora Mills
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Top Stories
Friday, January 31. 2020
A 24-year-old Aldora Mills employee was arrested by GBI agents and Lamar investigators at his home Jan. 28 for threatening to take an AK-47 rifle to work and shoot up the plant.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Annette Glenn
about
Boys & Girls Club opens doors Thursday
Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 07:45 PM
It is wonderful that this organization was planned and implemented in such a rapid m [...]
Hakken Koff
about
Two sought in armed robbery
Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 03:58 PM
~ The above grainy photo of two pistol packing purloiners is known as a clue. Hmmm.. [...]
Charlie Muise
about
DNA clears one, jails another in 2015 crash
Sun, Jan 19, 2020 - 08:57 PM
Yes, it is still operating. I think they have cleaned up their act a good bit. Lot [...]
Recent Stories
Man arrested for threat to shoot up Aldora Mills
Friday, January 31 2020
Boyle to awaken Gen. Lee on Groundhog Day Feb. 2
Friday, January 31 2020
Fund drive underway for girl with brain tumor
Friday, January 31 2020
Winton Randolph Buice
Thursday, January 30 2020
Troy Edward Turner, Sr.
Thursday, January 30 2020
Archives
February 2020
January 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette