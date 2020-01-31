/Unitedbank
Michael Charles Hudgins

Man arrested for threat to shoot up Aldora Mills

Walter Geiger
Friday, January 31. 2020
A 24-year-old Aldora Mills employee was arrested by GBI agents and Lamar investigators at his home Jan. 28 for threatening to take an AK-47 rifle to work and shoot up the plant.

