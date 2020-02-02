Two serious traffic accidents during the Super Bowl led to a tough night for first responders Sunday.
Just after 8 p.m., a driver northbound on Ga. Hwy. 7 ran off the road and under a trailer at Shirley's Surplus. The driver had to be extricated and lifeflighted to a trauma center. The accident closed the four-lane northbound for about an hour.
First responders were called from that scene to another at the intersection of Fredonia Church Road and Hwy. 41 South where the male driver of a Chrysler 200 apparently pulled out of Fredonia Church Rd. into the path of an eastbound tractor-trailer. A female passenger was removed from the vehicle and taken from the scene by ambulance. The driver was finally removed after an heroic, 45-minute effort by firefighters and lifeflighted.
Both occupants of the Chrysler were unconscious for a time. Their conditions are unknown.
At the height of these responses and when manpower and equipment were at a premium, an ambulance caught fire. Flames coming from beneath the driver's seat put the ambulance out of commission.
First responders work to extricate two people from a Chrysler 200 at the intersection of Fredonia Church Road and Hwy. 41 South near C&B Store Sunday night. The Chrysler driver was apparently northbound on Fredonia when he pulled out in front of an eastbound tractor-trailer. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Super tough Sunday for first responders
