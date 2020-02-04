The Georgia State Patrol and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance with locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run collision that resulted in a serious injury.
The collision occurred on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at approximately 7:45 PM on GA #7 Northbound in the area of Shirley’s Surplus and Sales. The vehicle is a 1994-1997 Chevrolet S-10 pick-up. The vehicle is red in color with a gray accent on the lower portion of the vehicle. The vehicle should be missing the lower air dam (located below the front bumper) and have front end damage.
If you have any information as to the location of the vehicle or its driver please contact the Georgia State Patrol at (770) 254-7247 or the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 358-5159. The vehicle shown in the photograph is not the actual vehicle. It is unknown if the vehicle is a regular cab or extended cab Chevrolet S-10.
For illustrative purposes only. Not the actual suspect truck. (Photo: Georgia State Patrol)
State patrol issues lookout for suspect truck from Sunday crash near Milner
