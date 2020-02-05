/Unitedbank
Shannon Tyler of the LCFD uses extrication equipment to free the driver of a Chrysler 200 involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer Sunday night at the intersection of Fredonia Church Road and Hwy. 41 South. It took first responders about 45 minutes to free the man who was lifeflighted to a trauma center. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Two lifeflighted after Super Bowl Sunday wrecks

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Top Stories
Wednesday, February 5. 2020
The vast majority of Lamar County’s first responders missed most of the Super Bowl Sunday night dealing with two serious wrecks.

The first occurred at 7:55 p.m. when a 1996 Buick Century driven by William Yeoman was northbound on Ga. Hwy. 7, ran off the road and collided with the rear of a 1997 Ford Truck with a trailer at Shirley’s Surplus.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
