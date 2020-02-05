The vast majority of Lamar County’s first responders missed most of the Super Bowl Sunday night dealing with two serious wrecks.
The first occurred at 7:55 p.m. when a 1996 Buick Century driven by William Yeoman was northbound on Ga. Hwy. 7, ran off the road and collided with the rear of a 1997 Ford Truck with a trailer at Shirley’s Surplus.
Shannon Tyler of the LCFD uses extrication equipment to free the driver of a Chrysler 200 involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer Sunday night at the intersection of Fredonia Church Road and Hwy. 41 South. It took first responders about 45 minutes to free the man who was lifeflighted to a trauma center. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Two lifeflighted after Super Bowl Sunday wrecks
