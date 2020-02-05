/Unitedbank
Evans leaving LC softball to coach South Effingham

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, February 5. 2020
Longtime LC softball coach Jessica Evans has resigned her post to become head coach at South Effingham High School in Guyton, Ga. SEHS, a softball powerhouse, struggled last season and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Locust Grove.

This fall, SEHS will move up in class and compete in Region 2-AAAAAA.

Evans, who played at LC, led the Lady Trojans to their best ever record this past season as they finished fourth in the state.
