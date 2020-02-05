Longtime LC softball coach Jessica Evans has resigned her post to become head coach at South Effingham High School in Guyton, Ga. SEHS, a softball powerhouse, struggled last season and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Locust Grove.
This fall, SEHS will move up in class and compete in Region 2-AAAAAA.
Evans, who played at LC, led the Lady Trojans to their best ever record this past season as they finished fourth in the state.
Evans leaving LC softball to coach South Effingham
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks