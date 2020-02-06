/Unitedbank
Lorie James Mangham, Jr.

Thursday, February 6. 2020
Lorie James Mangham Jr. passed away in Barnesville Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the age of 93. Lorie was a lifelong resident of Barnesville except when he served in the Navy during World War II. Lorie was born June 12, 1926, to the late Lorie J Mangham Sr. and Rebecca Bush Mangham.
Lorie managed golf courses in Barnesville and Thomaston. He built and owned a golf course in Jackson and after selling it he fulfilled his dream of building and owning a golf course with his son on the family farm.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Holloway Mangham, son, Hugh Mangham, daughter and son-in-law Jolynn and Bob Cichocki, and granddaughter, Christina Cichocki.
He was also predeceased by his sister, Reba Mangham, and another sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Mike Meixel.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 Monday, February 10, 2020, at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home in Barnesville with Reverend David Haygood officiating. Internment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, February 9 from 5:00-8:00 at the funeral home.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams- Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville is serving the Mangham family.
