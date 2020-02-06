Mr. James Edward “Eddie” Miller, age 63, of Tallahasseee, FL passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Mr. Miller was born in Barnesville, GA on Sunday, June 17, 1956 to the late Lenwood Miller and the late Marisue Kimbell Miller. Eddie worked as a sales manager for United Insurance Company of America / Kemper Insurance and he really loved his job. He enjoyed golfing, football, cars and car shows. Eddie loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a loving father, grandfather, husband, and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Miller, and by his first wife, Susan Smith; children, Brandy, Brooke, Brian, and Angela; grandchildren, Madison, Peighton, Makaylon, Brynlee, Brayden, Kristen, Megan, Kelly, Jackson, Aiden, and Arik.
A memorial service for Mr. James Edward Miller will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Breedlove Memorial Chapel. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams- Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville is serving the Miller family.
