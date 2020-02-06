Mr. Robert Willis Tippin, age 54, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his residence.
Robert was born on Friday, July 17, 1964 to William Glenn Tippin and the late Vivian Jeter Tippin. He served as a paratrooper in the United States Army. Robert retired from IBM where he worked as a software engineer. He loved his family and his country.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Stacey Tippin; children, David Tippin, Jessica Tippin, and Daniel Tippin; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn & Robin Tippin; sister and brother-in-law, Jena & Chris Kihn.
Services for Mr. Robert Willis Tippin will be private.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Tippin family.
