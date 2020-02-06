Mack Crawford entered a guilty plea to one count of theft by taking in Pike superior court Thursday as part of a negotiated Alford plea in which he does not actually admit guilt.
A second theft by taking count and a count of violation of oath of office were dropped.
He was sentenced to 12 months probation and immediately resigned his judgeship. He may not seek reelection. He is also precluded from serving as a judge in lesser courts during the probationary period.
For much more on this, see the 2.12.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
