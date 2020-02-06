/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Mack Crawford

Updated: Mack Crawford enters guilty plea, resigns judgeship

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Thursday, February 6. 2020
Updated: 9 hours ago
Mack Crawford entered a guilty plea to one count of theft by taking in Pike superior court Thursday as part of a negotiated Alford plea in which he does not actually admit guilt.

A second theft by taking count and a count of violation of oath of office were dropped.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation and immediately resigned his judgeship. He may not seek reelection. He is also precluded from serving as a judge in lesser courts during the probationary period.

For much more on this, see the 2.12.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette